NeighborWorks planning to bring affordable housing to South Columbus for nearly 100 families

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Although there is not much on the property off Victory Drive and Leslie Drive, that could soon change.
A plan to bring more affordable housing to south Columbus is in the works. About 38 acres of forest land, now zoned commercial, could soon become home for nearly 100 families if changes are approved.
Neighborworks Columbus is the applicant. They are an agency to help families with limited options. Their goal is to build 33 single-family homes and 67 townhomes on this property. The non-profit has spent more than a decade in the area working to provide affordable housing to people with low-to-moderate income.
Mayor Skip Henderson called the project a "tremendous addition” to Columbus. He hopes more housing proposals like this will continue popping up throughout Columbus to give people better places to live.
Cathy Williams, CEO of Neighborworks Columbus, said they’ve been working on this project for more than two years. Once the 38-acre property is rezoned, Williams said they hope to start the project in late 2020 or early 2021.
The next step is to get the proposal in front of the Columbus Planning Advisory Commission. News Leader 9 will continue to give updates on the progress.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.