Organization hosting 8th annual children’s bike giveaway in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An organization is hosting its annual bike giveaway in Columbus on Saturday.
Today’s Youth in a Challenging Tomorrow (TYCT) teamed up with the Wishing Well Foundation for its eighth bike giveaway.
The giveaway will be held at the TYCT building located at 142 Brennan Road. Bikes will be available from 9 a.m. to noon for children ages 3 to 13 years old.
Organizers said new and slightly used children’s bikes can still be donated for the giveaway. The biked can be dropped of at East Coast Body Shop.
