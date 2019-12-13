Reports: Officer injured, suspect dead after shooting in Ozark

Reports: Officer injured, suspect dead after shooting in Ozark
Reports say the shooting happened in the area of Briarhill Court near downtown. (Source: WTVY)
By WSFA Staff | December 13, 2019 at 7:14 AM EST - Updated December 13 at 7:18 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An officer has been injured and a possible suspect is dead after a shooting in Ozark.

Multiple reports say the shooting happened in the area of Briarhill Court near downtown.

According to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, the officer was shot while responding to a call. The officer, whose condition is unknown, was taken to a local hospital.

As with any officer-involved shooting, the State Bureau of Investigation has taken over the case.

We have reached out for more information and will update you with the latest.

