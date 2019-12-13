Ribbon cutting held for completion of Wynnton Rd. Streetscape Project in Columbus

By Olivia Gunn | December 13, 2019 at 12:52 AM EST - Updated December 13 at 1:27 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Wynnton Road Streetscape Project in Columbus is complete.

City officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday.

The project cost more than $1 million to transform a half-mile section from Cedar to Hilton avenues. New sidewalks, crosswalks, and landscaping were included.

Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson said the new additions help create a sense of identity for the Midtown area.

"It means a number of things,” Henderson said. “One, it creates a sense of pace. It really puts a stamp on the Midtown area, it makes transportation so much easier. It mixes the types of transportation: automobiles, bicycles, pedestrians. It means the kids going to school can have a safe place to walk. It just really is a connector."

It took nearly a year to complete the project.

