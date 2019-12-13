Special needs students at Dorothy Height Elementary in Columbus receive special toy donation

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Children with special needs in Columbus enjoyed a day full of excitement and fun on Thursday.
The Miracle Riders, a motorcycle bike group, donated toys, CDs, and hygiene products to students at Dorothy Height Elementary School.
Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley is a member of the Miracle Riders and said it’s something the group felt they had to do.
“You know we get a bad rap sometimes and so to get away from that, some of the big ugly motorcycle guys with big hearts we gather put these things together for kids who are in need,” said Jolley. “So, as Christ tells us to give back when we can, that’s what we do."
Students were also able to check out some of the Miracle Riders’ motorcycles.
