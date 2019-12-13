Sunshine Returns This Weekend!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The rest of tonight looks nasty with occasional showers & storms, fog, and mist. To add insult to injury, temperatures will hover in the 40s! BURRR!!!
Rain will be out of here by morning, and clouds will decrease during the day Saturday! Highs will get back into the upper 50s & lower 60s, with some sunshine by evening. As for Sunday, lots of sunshine & warmer, with highs back in the 60s.
Our next rain chance will come Monday into Tuesday as a strong cold front moves into the region. The best chance for storms appears to be Monday night or early Tuesday, though the best chance for strong storms appears to be to our west at this time. Keep a close eye on the forecast over the weekend! After the front passes, we’ll turn sharply colder for the rest of the work week!
