Victory Over Violence: Possible solutions to gun violence in the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - News Leader 9 is continuing to search for solutions in our fight for victory over violence in the Chattahoochee Valley.
Several families are sharing their stories and sharing some thoughts on possible solutions.
The families said not only are they sharing their stories with the community, but they also plan to take to the streets in an effort to talk to the community face to face, letting them see the physical pain that violence creates.
“So, put down the guns. It’s time to just say stop. No. Enough is enough,” Muscogee County Marshal Greg Countryman said.
For many families, the grief and pain following a murder never go away. It can take years to even reach a trial.
“It’s been 20 months and six days since my son was killed,” Marcia Denson said. “We still have not gone for indictment.”
The question many of those families are asking now is where do answers lie? Who is responsible for creating solutions? Is it parents? What can they do?
“I have done the best that I could do. Maybe that young man that killed my son, maybe his mother did the best that she could do. But I think if we talked to them a little bit more, it’ll help,” Lisa Johnson said.
What about city leaders and law enforcement?
“Everybody. Everybody. Everybody. The community, the parents, the officials, yes, everybody," the group stated.
“It takes a village to raise a child, and it’s going to take a village to stop this madness,” Tanya Weaver said.
Solutions start in the home, according to this group. They know the pain first-hand and plan to shout from the mountain tops until as they said, the madness stops.
The families even invited Countryman to share a message with the young men and women with guns.
“Once you pull that trigger, you are responsible for what comes out of it and so your actions will be dealt with because if you commit a murder in Columbus, Georgia, you will get caught, ”Countryman said.
If you have ideas and possible solutions you want to share with the community, you can email your thoughts to victory@wtvm.com.
