Wreaths Across America honor fallen veterans at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery
By Alex Jones | December 13, 2019 at 11:03 AM EST - Updated December 13 at 11:09 AM

FORT MITCHELL, Ala. (WTVM) - An annual tradition to honor fallen veterans across the country is returning to the Chattahoochee Valley.

Fort Mitchell National Cemetery will host Wreaths Across America to remember veterans of each branch of the military, the merchant marine as well as prisoners of war and those still missing in action.

The ceremony will see wreaths placed on each soldier’s grave to honor their memory.

Visitors are welcome to bring a wreath for a veteran’s grave or help place them.

The event is beginning at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14 and is free and open to the public.

