35-year-old Columbus man pretends to be 17 to entice 14-year-old, charged with multiple sex crimes

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man has made an appearance in Recorder’s Court to face multiple sex crime charges.
Court testimony revealed that 35-year-old Jermaine Alexander claimed to be 17-years-old when he initially made contact with the 14-year-old victim on Facebook in 2017.
Alexander reportedly convinced the victim to allow him to come to her home and enter through her bedroom window.
The victim’s father caught Alexander in his daughter’s bedroom at which point Alexander fled through the bedroom window.
- 2 counts of sodomy
- 2 counts of statutory rape
- Child molestation
- Aggravated child molestation
- 2 counts of electronic child pornography and child exploitation prevention
- 2 counts of enticing a child for indecent purposes
He was arrested following an attempt to elude the police, which led to him receiving a $2,850 bond for traffic violations. He was not granted bond on his sex crime charges.
Alexander was ordered to make no contact with the victim or the victim’s family. His case was bound over to Superior Court.
