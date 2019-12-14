AAA states this holiday season will break traveling records

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Whether traveling by train, plane, or automobile this holiday, prepare to have a long wait with heavy traveling happening this holiday season.
AAA announced this holiday season will break traveling records this year. The travel group has announced the record breaking numbers specifically from the dates Dec. 21 through Jan 1.
They expect 115.6 million people to leave their homes for a holiday destination. Nearly 105 million people will be on the road this year. Finally, seven million Americans are expected to fly.
AAA states that these are the highest numbers they have seen since 2003.
