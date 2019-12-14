Bicentennial tours highlight Huntsville’s place in Alabama history

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - People around Alabama are celebrating the state’s birthday.
In 1817, Alabama was established as a separate territory in the U.S. Then, on Dec. 14, 1819, it became the nation’s 22nd state.
Alabama residents have played a vital role in the space race, the civil rights movement, auto manufacturing and more.
Huntsville served as Alabama’s first state capital. In 1820, the capital moved to Dallas County.
In Huntsville, people are celebrating our statehood with Alabama Day events. For example, University of Alabama in Huntsville students hosted tours at Constitution Hall.
Students have been studying Huntsville’s history this semester. On Saturday, they were able to share what they learned through their studies.
One student, SueAnne Griffith, said that in 1819, Huntsville was much different than many people would imagine.
“They imagine a frontiersy town. But 200 years ago, Huntsville actually had a lot of shops, a lot of businesses. There was a lot more going on than people realize, so I looked a lot at that,” she said.
