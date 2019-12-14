Children in Pheinx City enjoy visit from St. Nicholas at Church Roberts Activity Center

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Children at the Church Roberts Activity Center in Phenix City enjoyed an evening of snacks, activities on Friday.
St. Nicholas also stopped by. The community center along with two Atlanta-based nonprofit organizations put on the event to share who St. Nicholas was and where he came from.
"I think about when I was a child growing up, so many people in the community brought things to me that really inspired me,” said Katrina Hefner of Addy & Al’s, a nonprofit in Atlanta. “And so today, we wanted to bring that same magic back."
Children were thrilled to share their Christmas wish lists with St. Nicholas.
