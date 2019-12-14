Columbus police continue search for suspects in two homicides

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are still looking for suspects accused of being involved in two recent homicides.
27-year-old Orlando Carter was killed in what police are calling a gang-related shooting on Huffman Drive on Sunday, Dec. 8. Another shooting claimed the life of 24-year-old Jaleel Merritt on Henson Avenue on Monday.
Police are investigating whether the two shootings are related.
Police are looking for 10 suspects and three vehicles in connection to Sunday’s shooting. Anyone with information on the cases is asked to call the Columbus Police Department.
