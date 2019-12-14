Dylan: Next storm chance early next week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Weekend weather is looking much nicer, with a mix of sun & clouds, and highs back in the 60s. Sweaters will be needed at night, with lows bottoming out in the upper 30s & lower 40s.
A cold front will approach the area Monday night into Tuesday morning. A stray shower is possible during the day on Monday. A line of showers & storms will move though Alabama & Georgia on Tuesday morning. There’s a chance for a few strong storms, though the best chances for severe weather looks to remain to our west.
Highs will drop into the 50s for the middle of next week, with light freezes possible, and plenty of sunshine. We’ll then see a warming trend heading into next weekend.
