GUEST SEGMENT: Davis Broadcasting of Columbus hosting 34th annual Children’s Christmas Party

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Civic Center will be filled with Christmas cheer Saturday for Davis Broadcasting, Inc.’s 34th annual Children’s Christmas Party.
The giveaway has been a tradition in the Chattahoochee Valley for more than three decades and is always a big help for families and children during the holiday season.
Doors open at 8 a.m. and the party begins at 8:30 a.m. Admission is free.
Michael Soul, program director at Davis Broadcasting, gives more details about the event.
