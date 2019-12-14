Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

MIAMI (AP) — The family of a motorist killed at a busy South Florida intersection during a shootout between police and two delivery-truck hijackers has hired an attorney and is asking the public for any video or photos from the scene. The family of 70-year-old Richard Cutshaw said in a statement Friday that his death was senseless. Cutshaw was waiting in traffic last week when officers approached and opened fire from behind the cars of innocent bystanders. The officers were aiming at a UPS truck that had been hijacked by two men who had robbed a jewelry store and were being chased. Both suspects and the UPS driver were also killed.