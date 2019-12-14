A New Citation System from F-B-I will be placed in several airports across Ga.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Holiday travel is expected to reach record levels across the country this year. With a recent change in rules at some airports, it is being suggested that travelers double check luggage before heading to the airport.
A New Citation System from the F-B-I now eliminates the free pass that some travelers used to have when bringing firearms into the secured area of an airport. The previous rule stated that those with concealed carry permits and brought a gun into a secured area were allowed to leave and return the weapon. With the new system in place, if a traveler is caught, they will have a federal misdemeanor and be charged with at least 300 dollars in court fees.
South Georgia District Attorney Bobby Christine is warning people to double check bags before heading to the airport.
“They forget the guns in their bags and they forget the guns in their purse. They come through security and everything comes to a halt when that happens," states Bobby Christine.
Due to this issue, the new system is being placed in several airports across the state of Georgia. It is suggested that travelers double check their bags and be aware of the new system in place to avoid these charges while traveling this holiday season.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.