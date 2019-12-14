2020 Senate candidate, former Columbus mayor facing backlash for alleged rigged campaign headline

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A 2020 candidate for Georgia Senate and former Columbus mayor is in hot water over a social media post.
The tweet includes false information involving the Huffington Post, which called Teresa Tomlinson out.
The Huffington Post’s Washington bureau chief says the headline in the Twitter post, “Georgia is in play and Teresa is poised to win it,” is not theirs and neither is the quote. They are saying the campaign is made up.
Tomlinson admitted it’s not the Huffington Post’s headline. She explained in a later tweet that the post contains parts of their article. She also says a media’s logo should not be used with quoted excerpts, as they did.
