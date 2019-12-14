Several programs in Columbus assisting families in need for the holidays

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus programs are giving back all year, especially during the holiday season. This time of year is when some families need it most.
“The focus seems to be a little bit brighter," said Pat Frey, the executive director of Home for Good. "Just yesterday I had someone show up at our back door with pots and pans and said, ‘Hey, I figured someone could use these.’ And that family had previously lived in a tent.”
Home for Good, a program for United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley, helps prevent and end homelessness through support services. Frey considers Columbus to be an extremely giving community.
“We had a retired military gentleman who donated his entire storage shed of furniture to this family yesterday,” she said.
The Hillcrest Ministry Resource Center has also seen an abundance of giving. People have been dropping off items like clothes, food, blankets, and toys, that are free for the taking.
“Everything that we do is free. We don’t charge nothing. God’s grace is free and we want to extend that free gift to others also,” said David Lix, the Hillcrest Resource missionary.
Hillcrest is holding a toy pickup this Tuesday where parents and their children can shop for gifts for each other. Volunteers have been separating toys and organizing their list of appointments. Every 15 minutes, four families will be allowed in to shop for gifts of their choice. Several local churches pair up for this toy drive.
“It lets everybody participate that wants to. And that way, it doesn’t matter on the size of the church, whether it’s one of the biggest churches or smallest churches. It may not be equal in what they give, but it’s equal in the opportunity of giving,” he said.
If you are interested in making a donation to either program, some of the most needed items are food and warm clothing like scarves, mittens, and hats.
Hillcrest Ministry Resource Center is located at 3679 Steam Mill Rd, Columbus, GA 31906. For more information about Home for Good, click here.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.