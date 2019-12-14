Wreaths Across America is scheduled to lay 1000 wreaths at Fort Benning

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - Wreaths Across America, a nonprofit organization, is scheduled to lay over 1,000 wreaths for veterans and their families at the Fort Benning Cemetery in Georgia. The purpose of the wreaths on the gravestones is to honor fallen veterans during the holiday season. The ceremony is scheduled for today, Saturday, Dec 14 and will start at 12:00 p.m.
During the laying of the wreaths, there will be a guest speaker who was asked to participate at the event. The guest speaker is retired Sgt. Maj. Bennie G. Adkins, a Medal of Honor recipient and a native of Opelika, Alabama.
Wreaths Across America is a nonprofit organization that was founded in 1992 by Maine Businessman Morrill Worcester. The organization’s mission is an important statement to Remember, Honor, and Teach. The mission is carried out each year in the month of December. They carry out their mission by coordinating many wreath-laying ceremonies in hundreds of veterans’ cemeteries across the United States.
