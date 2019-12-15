Alabama celebrates Bicentennial Saturday with day of events

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - All week long, events have been leading up to Saturday, where Alabama’s 200th birthday was celebrated in downtown Montgomery.
The celebration Saturday featured all-day events beginning Saturday morning and extending through the evening.
At the heart of it, was Gov. Kay Ivey’s reveal of the Alabama Bicentennial Park, which includes 16 monuments, each with a plaque displaying a scene from Alabama’s history.
"They focus on watershed moments in our history, but as often as not, they show everyday citizens going about their lives and showing their commitment to hard work, innovation and doing what’s right,” said Ivey.
Also on hand was Alabama native Kirk Jay, who finished third on NBC’s The Voice contest. Jay, along with the Booker T. Washington Magnet School choir sang during Saturday’s celebration.
There was also a parade featuring several bands from around the state, all in the capital city to celebrate Alabama’s bicentennial.
The evening was capped with a concert that featured several artists. Several popular musicians from around Alabama came together for one big production to round out the day.
The celebration concludes Sunday with an encore finale presentation at the attorney general’s building at 5:30 p.m.
