Arrangements announced for Aniah Blanchard memorial

Although appreciated, in lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Aniah’s name to the following agencies: Texas Equusearch Mounted Search and Recovery (www.texasequusearch.org/get-involved/make-a-donation), Children’s Hospital of Alabama (www.childrensal.org/foundation), or the Greater Birmingham Humane Society (www.gbhs.org) in honor of her beloved dog “Bloo”.