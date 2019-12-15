Free Winter Wonderland event is being held today in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Amerigroup Community Care and Columbus Botanical Garden are partnering together and presenting a family friendly Winter Wonderland in Columbus.
The event will take place today, Dec. 15, at 4:00 p.m. The event is welcoming families to enjoy vendors, resources, games, Santa Claus and so much more. It is a great event to attend to get into the Christmas spirit cheer.
Columbus Botanical Gardens hopes to see many residents for many fun activities.
The location of Winter Wonderland is at 3603 Weems Road in Columbus, Ga. It will take place from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.