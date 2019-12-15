Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

NAVAL AIR STATION SHOOTING
Last wounded victim in naval air base attack leaves hospital
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — The last person wounded in the deadly attack at the Pensacola Naval Air Station has been released from the hospital. Base officials confirmed Saturday that the unidentified victim has been discharged. Federal authorities say Saudi Air Force 2nd Lt. Mohammed Alshamrani killed three U.S. sailors and injured eight other people at the naval station on Dec. 6.Investigators are digging into whether he acted alone.
AP-US-CYBERATTACK-PENSACOLA
Florida city mum on ransom demands by cyberattackers
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida city is confirming that hackers seeking to extort money were responsible for crippling its computer systems earlier this week. But Pensacola city officials have yet to consider paying out a reported $1 million ransom demand. If it does, the city may have to dig into its own pockets because it's not insured for such an attack. A spokeswoman confirmed on Friday that ransomware was behind the attack that crippled the city's computer network over the weekend, less than a day after a Saudi aviation student killed three U.S. sailors at a nearby naval air station. The FBI has said the attacks weren't linked.
VETERAN-BOMB THREAT
Army veteran gets 5 years for placing bomb at VA hospital
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A U.S. Army veteran has been sentenced to five years in prison for placing a home-made bomb at a Florida Veterans Affairs hospital. Court records show that 61-year-old Mark Edward Allen was sentenced Friday in Tampa federal court. He pleaded guilty in September to attempted destruction of U.S. property with an explosive. Prosecutors say a bomb was found at the hospital near St. Petersburg on May 29. A bomb squad determined it contained a 9-volt battery, electrical wires, an improvised initiator, explosive powder and a switch. Two days later, someone called law enforcement to report that Allen had been making explosive devices in his home.
OFFICER ASSAULT-FLORIDA
Florida officer charged with violating women's civil rights
MIAMI (AP) — A Florida police officer has been indicted on federal charges following allegations that he sexually assaulted several women. A federal grand jury in Miami charged 32-year-old Hialeah police officer Jesus Manuel Menocal Jr. on Thursday with depriving two women of their civil rights. The FBI arrested him at the city police department Friday morning while he was on duty. An indictment says Menocal took a woman into custody in June 2015 and directed her to remove her clothing for his own sexual gratification, according to the indictment. On another date that same year, prosecutors say Menocal exposed himself to a woman and grabbed her.
UPS TRUCK CHASE-SHOOTOUT
Family of bystander killed in Florida shootout wants answers
MIAMI (AP) — The family of a motorist killed at a busy South Florida intersection during a shootout between police and two delivery-truck hijackers has hired an attorney and is asking the public for any video or photos from the scene. The family of 70-year-old Richard Cutshaw said in a statement Friday that his death was senseless. Cutshaw was waiting in traffic last week when officers approached and opened fire from behind the cars of innocent bystanders. The officers were aiming at a UPS truck that had been hijacked by two men who had robbed a jewelry store and were being chased. Both suspects and the UPS driver were also killed.
BC-US-AIRPORT EVACUATED-FLORIDA
Naked man who made airport bomb threat gets probation
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge has sentenced a 27-year-old man to 10 years of probation for running naked through Daytona Beach International Airport, screaming about a bomb threat. The judge on Thursday also ordered John Greenwood to pay restitution to American and Delta airlines for flight delays caused by the May 11, 2018, airport evacuation caused by his bomb threat. The sentence is less than the four years recommended by state sentencing guidelines. Greenwood's attorney told the judge his client was addicted to Adderall and that he suffered traumatic head injuries in a 2015 accident.
METH DEATH-ALLIGATOR
Man found eaten by alligator actually died of meth overdose
FORT MEADE, Fla. (AP) — Florida officials say a man who was found partially eaten by an alligator actually died of a meth overdose. According to an autopsy report from a central Florida medical examiner, Michael Glenn Ford II had methamphetamine in his system when he died, and that was the cause of his death. The body of the 45-year-old was found in a canal in June in Polk County. Ford’s hand and foot were found inside the gator’s stomach.
MOB KILLING-FLORIDA
March retrial set for 2 in 2001 mob-related Florida slaying
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A March 23 retrial date has been set for two men who were previously convicted in a notorious 2001 mob-related Florida slaying. An appeals court ordered a new trial for Anthony “Big Tony” Moscatiello and Anthony “Little Tony” Ferrari because of errors in the original case. They were serving life sentences for the slaying of Konstantinos “Gus” Boulis by a mob hit man as he sat in his car in downtown Fort Lauderdale. Boulis founded the Miami Subs chain and the SunCruz Casinos gambling fleet. It was a power struggle over SunCruz that led to his killing.
KIDNAPPING PLOT
Man faces life sentence in bizarre failed kidnapping plot
HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — A Florida man faces a life sentence after pleading guilty in a failed plot to kidnap five children from Virginia and kill their parents. Federal prosecutors in Virginia said 31-year-old Frank Jesse Amnott pleaded guilty Wednesday to three charges in the 2018 plot. One of the charges, conspiracy to kill witnesses, carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison. U.S. Attorney Thomas Cullen said the facts of the case “read like the script of a bad horror movie.” In court documents, prosecutors described a plot by Amnott and three other people to kidnap five children under the age of 8.
AP-FL-FATAL FORKLIFT CRASH
Family of man killed by forklift files $25 million lawsuit
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The family of a 70-year-old man killed in a crash involving an uninsured forklift driver has filed a $25 million negligence lawsuit claiming that even the most basic of background checks could have spared his life. Police say 70-year-old James Zakos was killed Nov. 17 when a forklift driver pulled too far into a Fort Lauderdale beach intersection. The forklift ripped into Zakos' convertible. The lawsuit names the contractor and three subcontractors involved in an improvement project, along with the forklift driver. Attorney Blake Dolman called the crash “grossly and egregiously negligent."