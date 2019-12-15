Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

MALL SHOOTING-GEORGIA
Shooting at suburban Atlanta mall injures 1 as shoppers flee
ATLANTA (AP) — A shooting in a mall food court in suburban Atlanta has left one man wounded and sent shoppers fleeing in panic. The Cobb County Police Department says the wounded man underwent surgery and is expected to survive the shooting Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Mall. Police say they have identified a suspect and are looking for him. Witnesses tell The Associated Press they saw a man bleeding on the floor of the food court after the gunfire. Videos posted online showed people with shopping bags running in all directions from the food court, and some hiding under counters and tables.
SEVERE WEATHER-SOUTHEAST
Downpours drench Georgia and South Carolina, set records
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Rain finally ended in Georgia and South Carolina on Saturday, but not before downpours set records, spilled sewage and flooded some streets. The National Weather Service reports 4.16 inches of rain fell at Columbia Metro Airport on Friday. That not only shattered the previous rainfall record for Dec. 13 of 1.99 inches set in 1953, but became the wettest December day ever recorded in Columbia. Over 48 hours ending Saturday morning, almost 6 inches of rain fell at Daniel Field airport in Augusta, Georgia. A weather observer in Edgefield County, South Carolina, reported 7.04 inches.
STATUE RELOCATION
Some dispute plan to move Savannah's 'Waving Girl' statue
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Some coastal Georgia residents are fighting an effort to relocate an iconic statue. Savannah officials this week approved a plan to move the city's Waving Girl statue, which depicts a woman who greeted ships arriving and departing the city. Maritime interests and a developer want to move the statue from a park to a location closer to the edge of the Savannah River. They say mariners should be able to see it. The statue was moved away from the river during the 1996 Olympics and is now surrounded by trees. But opponents want to keep the statue where it is.
TV REPORTER-SEXUAL BATTERY
Man videotaped slapping reporter's rear on live TV charged
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man who was videotaped slapping a female reporter's rear on live TV has been arrested on a misdemeanor charge of sexual battery. Savannah police spokeswoman Bianca Johnson confirmed that Thomas Callaway was arrested Friday afternoon in connection with the incident involving a TV reporter covering a road race last Saturday. Callaway went to the television station and apologized on camera a few days later. He also said he did not touch the young woman's rear intentionally, but was trying to raise his hand to pat her on the back or shoulder. Callaway's attorney declined comment Friday.
SOLAR FARM
Georgia solar farm starts making electricity for Facebook
BLAKELY, Ga. (AP) — A new solar farm is generating electricity in southwest Georgia. State and industry officials gathered Friday to inaugurate the Bancroft Station Solar Farm near Blakely. Solar farm developer Silicon Ranch of Nashville, Tennessee built the installation for Walton Electric Membership Corp. That north Georgia electric cooperative has a contract to supply the power to Facebook for a data center Facebook is building in Newton County. The modules were manufactured by Korean firm Hanwha Q Cells in Whitfield County. Early County Commission Chairwoman June Merritt tells WTVY-TV that tax revenue from the solar farm will help keep property taxes low
GUN CRACKDOWN-GEORGIA AIRPORTS
Crackdown on travelers with guns at some Georgia airports
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Federal authorities are cracking down at some Georgia airports on travelers found with guns during security screenings. U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine of Georgia's Southern District says people caught with guns in prohibited areas of airports in his district will face citations _ even if they have concealed carry permits. Christine's announcement affects airports in Savannah, Augusta and Brunswick. Currently travelers with gun permits who are found carrying firearms are allowed to leave the airport and return without their guns. Christine says those cases will now be reported to the FBI. Violators will be cited for a federal misdemeanor punishable by a $300 fine.
GEORGIA ECONOMY
University forecasts economic slowdown in Georgia in 2020
ATLANTA (AP) — An economic forecast predicts fewer jobs will be created in Georgia next year compared to this year. The Georgia Economic Outlook report says the state's economy will continue to grow in 2020, but at a slower pace. Consumer spending, low interest rates and rising home values are expected to drive the economy. But international trade tensions, a stock market correction or a policy mistake by the Federal Reserve could pose a recession risk. The report was produced by the University of Georgia's Center for Economic Growth. It was presented Wednesday by the dean of the university's Terry College of Business.
AP-US-VOTER-PURGE-GEORGIA
Georgia moving forward with mass voter purge Monday
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia election officials will soon begin a mass purge of inactive voters. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in October released a list of over 313,000 voters whose registrations were at risk of being cancelled. They were mailed notices in November and had 30 days to respond in order to keep their registration intact. A spokesman for the secretary of state says the purge will begin overnight Monday. He says the number of registrations canceled won’t be known until then. Critics argue that deciding not to participate in elections shouldn’t result in removal from the rolls. Election officials counter that list maintenance helps prevent voter fraud.