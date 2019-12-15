New officers are swearing in and joining CPD

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several new officers are swearing in this week and will start serving at Columbus Police Department.
Over the summer, Columbus Police Department wanted to recruit more officers after a nationwide shortage of police officers and other first responders. After even putting together a career fair with Goodwill to add more officers to the force, several more officers will finally be serving and protecting here in Chattahoochee Valley.
A big congratulations and welcoming goes to the many men and women who just joined Columbus Police Department.
