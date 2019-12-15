One killed, three injured in Columbus overnight shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Police are investigating a shooting that leaves one dead and three others injured.
According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, 41-year-old Eric Devon Patterson was killed in a shooting that took place early Sunday morning. Patterson was declared dead on scene around 4 a.m. Dec. 15.
Three others were also shot and transported to a nearby emergency room.
Bryan said the fatal shooting took place at 616 32nd Street near the intersection of 32nd St. and 7th Ave.
According to the coroner, Columbus Police are still on scene and are expected to be there for several more hours.
