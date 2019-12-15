Quadruple shooting on 32nd St. in Columbus leaves one man dead

By Alex Jones | December 15, 2019 at 8:14 AM EST - Updated December 15 at 8:14 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An overnight shooting in Columbus has left three people injured and a fourth dead.

Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of 32nd St. near the intersection of 7th Ave. to find 41-year-old Eric Devon Patterson deceased.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan says Patterson was declared dead on the scene at approximately 4:00 a.m.

The other three victims in the shooting were taken to local hospitals for treatment of their injuries. There is no word on their conditions at this time.

There is no word on any suspects in this case at this time.

Anyone with information on this shooting should contact Columbus police.

