Reach 4 Your Dreamz hosts 11th annual Toy-Give-Away and Christmas Event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Reach 4 Your Dreamz Inc. partnered with 98.3 The Beat to host their 11th Annual Toy-Give-Away and Christmas Dinner Event.
The event had over 1,000 toys and gifts to give away. In addition to the giveaways, individuals who attended were fed a real Christmas dinner. Every year, the event is free and open to the public. There are a lot of games, entertainment, pictures with Santa, and music for people to enjoy.
The mission of Reach 4 Your Dreamz Inc. is to support and inspire children, youth, and adults to reach for their dreams. They do this by creating workshops and services to mentor people in life skills, career development, recreational activities, and community outreach. The mission for the toy give away and Christmas dinner every year is to give love, time, and resources back to families and show the community they care.
This is the 11th anniversary they were able to carry out their mission of giving back to community by holding their Toy-Give-Away and Christmas Dinner Event in Columbus.
