Storm Threat Monday Night

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a foggy start, Sunday is looking pleasant with a mix of sun & clouds, and highs in the 60s. Monday looks breezy & warm, with increasing clouds, and a stray shower possible in the afternoon.
A strong cold front will approach the area by Monday night. Ahead of it, a line of t-storms, some possibly strong to severe, will push across Alabama & Georgia by early Tuesday morning. While the greatest threat is to our west, there’s a low-end damaging wind threat, and a non-zero risk of a brief spin up tornado. Storm threat will rapidly end by Tuesday afternoon. Pay close attention to the forecast & make sure to have a way to get a warning, some ways include weather radio, WTVM Weather APP, TV, ect.
Highs will drop into the 50s for the middle of next week, with light freezes possible, and plenty of sunshine. We’ll then see a warming trend heading into next weekend.
