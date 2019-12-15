Storm Threat Monday Night

A strong cold front will approach the area by Monday night. Ahead of it, a line of t-storms, some possibly strong to severe, will push across Alabama & Georgia by early Tuesday morning. While the greatest threat is to our west, there’s a low-end damaging wind threat, and a non-zero risk of a brief spin up tornado. Storm threat will rapidly end by Tuesday afternoon. Pay close attention to the forecast & make sure to have a way to get a warning, some ways include weather radio, WTVM Weather APP, TV, ect.