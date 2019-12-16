COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A strong cold front descending upon the Deep South over the next 24 hours will bring a risk of severe weather out ahead of it, with the higher likelihood of severe weather across Louisiana, Mississippi, and west Alabama. Storm Team 9 has issued an Alert Center Action Day ahead of the incoming threat for the Chattahoochee Valley.
• WHEN: Monday overnight - Tuesday morning, roughly 2AM - 9AM ET.
• WHERE: Greatest severe weather risk will be west of the Valley, but east Alabama & even extreme west Georgia could see a few strong to severe storms, too.
• WHAT: Damaging wind gusts in excess of 60+ MPH, plus a few isolated, spin-up tornadoes.
Late fall and early winter is considered our “secondary” severe weather season in Dixie Alley, so this is nothing unusual for our neck of the woods; however, make sure you have a reliable way to receive weather alerts (WTVM Weather app, NOAA Weather Radio) before going to bed this evening.
Again, this storm system will be a little weaker by the time it reaches us, BUT it only takes one storm to be problematic-- plus, these storms will most likely be coming through while it’s still dark outside. Don’t want to let your guard down! We’ll keep you posted as we continue to fine-tune the timing and monitor the developing threat over the next 24 hours.
