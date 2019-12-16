CSU and law enforcement join together to deliver gifts to children in Columbus Regional Hospital

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus State University will partner with other community law enforcement on Tuesday, Dec. 17. They are preparing to deliver gifts to children hospitalized at Columbus Regional Hospital.
The community-based project, called Blue Lights & Smiles, will deliver the gifts with a convoy to begin at the CSU Police Parking Lot on East Lindsey Creek Drive on Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 5 p.m. The convoy will leave for the hospital at 6 p.m. after a five-minute blue light display.
The 6th Annual Blue Lights & Smiles project is presented by The West Georgia Chapter of the Police Benevolent Association of Georgia with assistance from other departments in the city of Columbus.
Columbus Police Department, Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, Muscogee County Correctional Institution, Muscogee County Marshal Office, Muscogee County Prison, Columbus State University Police Department and Columbus Regional Hospital all come together to assist the Blue Lights & Smiles project in delivering gifts to children in the hospital.
