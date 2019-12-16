Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Gardner Minshew threw two TD passes to Chris Conley in the final 5:15 of the game and the Jacksonville Jaguars spoiled the final scheduled game at the Oakland Coliseum by beating the Raiders 20-16. The Raiders broke out to a 16-3 lead and appeared comfortably ahead before falling apart in the closing minutes to put a damper on an already somber day in Oakland.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Eli Manning made what might have been his final start at home for the Giants a memorable one. The two-time Super Bowl MVP threw two touchdowns and New York snapped a franchise-record tying nine game losing streak with a 36-20 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Saquon Barkley ran for 112 yards and scored two walk-in touchdowns and New York's much-maligned defense added a safety as the Giants handed the Dolphins their second loss in as many weeks at MetLife Stadium. Ryan Fitzpatrick threw two touchdowns for the Dolphins. Both teams are 3-11.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Miami Dolphins came up empty for the second straight game at MetLife Stadium. They lost to the Jets a week ago on a last-second field goal and weren't even close after a dreadful second half in the 36-20 loss to the Giants this time. Both teams are 3-11 with two games left in the regular season. What Fitzpatrick will remember is a few moments after the game talking with two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning, who threw two touchdowns in what be his final home start for the Giants
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jonathan Isaac had 21 points and 10 rebounds and the Orlando Magic beat New Orleans 130-119, sending the Pelicans to their franchise-record 12th straight loss. Orlando center Nikola Vucevic retured from a sprained ankle to score 20 points. He played 29 minutes in his first game since Nov. 20. The Magic snapped a three-game losing streak. Jrue Holiday led the Pelicans with 29 points and eight assists.
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tiger Woods ended a most remarkable year with another big win. His outpouring of emotion at the Presidents Cup was similar to his Masters victory. But this was about the American team he led as playing captain to a 16-14 victory. Woods put the first point on the board in a U.S. comeback and set the Presidents Cup record with his 27th match victory. Matt Kuchar earned the winning point. Kuchar says the team will look back at photos and remember they played for and alongside the greatest ever.
NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Rory Sabbatini and Kevin Tway won the QBE Shootout in Naples, Florida, birdieing the final two holes in best-ball play for a 12-under 60 and a two-stroke victory. Part of a five-way tie for the second-round lead, Sabbatini and Tway finished at 31-under 185 in the three-day event at Tiburon Golf Club. Jason Kokrak and J.T. Poston were second after a 62. Brendon Todd-Billy Horschel and Harold Varner III-Ryan Palmer tied for third at 28 under after 63s.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Nausia Woolfolk scored a season-high 25 points, Kiah Gillespie had 13 points and 13 rebounds and the No. 8 Florida State women held off St. John’s 74-70. Florida State has started 10-0 for the second time in three seasons and the fourth time in program history. Qadashah Hoppie led St. John’s with 16 points.
DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Shabooty Phillips scored 24 points and Jaylon Wilson scored 21 and Longwood beat Stetson 76-72. Phillips made 7 of 8 foul shots _ 3 of 4 in the final 15 seconds _ to help Longwood end a five-game losing streak.