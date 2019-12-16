Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Miami Dolphins came up empty for the second straight game at MetLife Stadium. They lost to the Jets a week ago on a last-second field goal and weren't even close after a dreadful second half in the 36-20 loss to the Giants this time. Both teams are 3-11 with two games left in the regular season. What Fitzpatrick will remember is a few moments after the game talking with two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning, who threw two touchdowns in what be his final home start for the Giants