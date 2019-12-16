Kinetic Credit Union VP to retire; new VP named

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A milestone career for a local business leader is coming to an end. Kinetic Credit Union Executive Vice President Doug Putnam is retiring on December 31st.
Putnam has worked at Kinetic for 35 years, assuming the role of Vice President back in 1991. JJ Seman will take over the reins on January 1st.
Media Release:
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
December 12, 2019
(Columbus, Ga.) – Kinetic Credit Union announced today that Executive Vice President Doug Putnam will retire on December 31, 2019, concluding a 35-year career at the credit union. Putnam has worked as the EVP of Kinetic since 1991.
“Doug has enjoyed a long and distinguished tenure at Kinetic,” said Mark Littleton, President and CEO. “He has been at the core of the growth and success of our organization. His passion for our members and the credit union movement is unrivaled. Doug has been a tremendous asset to our members, Board, management team and staff. We are thankful for everything he has done for the credit union and we wish him the best in retirement.”
Putnam has spent 38 years in the banking industry, including the last 35 years at Kinetic. He started as a loan officer in 1984 and quickly ascended to other roles in the credit union. Putnam was named assistant manager in 1987, with the role being elevated to an executive position in 1991.
Putnam has received numerous honors during his career highlighted by receiving the Moses C. Davis Professional of the Year this past May for the state of Georgia. This award is given annually to a credit union professional in Georgia who demonstrates leadership and commitment to the credit union mission and philosophy.
“Over the past 35 years I have seen and experienced a lot of wonderful things that Kinetic has done for its members and the community,” Putnam said. “I am extremely proud to have been a small part of this great organization.”
Putnam will be succeeded by J.J. Seman. A native of Columbus, Seman has worked at Kinetic for the last 14 years and has served as the Chief Strategy and Lending Officer for the last six years. Under his leadership, the credit union has experienced strong growth in business, consumer and residential lending. He will add the EVP title to his current responsibilities.
“We have an incredibly talented and dedicated team at Kinetic and it is a great honor to serve them and our members in this role,” said Seman. “Kinetic Credit Union has given me a place to grow and thrive both professionally and personally. I am thankful for this opportunity and the support and leadership of our Board of Directors and our President/CEO Mark Littleton.”
Seman joined Kinetic as an Assistant Branch Manager in 2006. He quickly rose through the organization where he served as Sales Manager, Director of Operations, and Chief Lending Officer. He added Strategy and Marketing to his responsibilities in 2018.
“From the time J.J. joined our team he has continually taken on greater and greater responsibilities,” said Littleton. “His knowledge and experience from a strategic and operational standpoint will continue to be a benefit for Kinetic and our members. I am confident his strong leadership will help drive continued growth and financial stability for the credit union.”
Seman graduated from the University of Georgia with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and received his MBA from Columbus State University.
