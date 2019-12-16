Lagrange police respond to shooting at vehicle on Lafayette Parkway, one killed

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange Police responded in reference to a person shooting at a car in the parking lot. The shooting took place at 1517 LaFayette Parkway on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 at 11:49 p.m.
Other calls were received by 911 which indicated a person had been shot and was located in the parked car on LaFayette Parkway near Hoffman Drive. Officers located the vehicle and a female victim identified as 22-year-old Da’Jai Green, of Manchester, Georgia. At the scene, she was suffering from a gunshot wound.
Officers and Emergency Medical Personnel administered aid until Green could be transported to Well Star West Georgia Emergency Department where she was later pronounced deceased.
The investigation revealed that Green and her boyfriend, Deangelo Finley, age 21, of Auburn, Alabama, stopped briefly at Racetrack while traveling back to their home when Finley confronted a male acquaintance in the parking lot.
Investigators stated that there was a brief argument before Finley robbed the male by snatching a necklace from his neck. Finley then ran back to the vehicle Green occupied and began to leave. As they were driving from the parking lot the male suspect began firing into the victim’s vehicle and Green was struck. The male suspect fled the scene in a dark colored Dodge Challenger.
The suspect was described as being a black male, approximately 30 years old, approximately six feet tall, weighing three hundred to three hundred fifty pounds, wearing a gray jacket, black shirt, and light colored pants.
Detectives are working to identify the person responsible for the shooting and believe that he is resident of Phenix City, Alabama.
Based on the evidence obtained at the scene, Finley was later arrested and charged with robbery by snatch. He was transported to the Troup County Jail where he is being held.
