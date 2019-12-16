Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

AP-US-RAPIDLY-RISING-RENTS
Phoenix grapples with some of nation's fastest-rising rents
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix has some of the nation’s fastest-rising rents as people abandon the cold winters in the Midwest or flee high housing costs in California. Rents are outpacing salaries in the fifth-largest U.S. city. Someone needs to earn nearly $20 an hour to afford an average two-bedroom apartment in the Phoenix area. Advocates say the average Arizona renter now earns about $17 an hour, while the minimum wage is $11. Rising rents is a problem seen in cities nationwide. Many don't have enough affordable housing going back a decade to the Great Recession.
Man gets 10 years in prison, sold meth outside Tucson malls
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to a decade in prison for selling nearly $8,000 worth of methamphetamine in the parking lots of Tucson-area shopping malls last year. State prosecutors say 40-year-old Jesus Gabriel Rodriguez-Valenzuela pleaded guilty to all eight charges against him, which included transportation of a dangerous drug for sale, money laundering, conspiracy and illegally conducting an enterprise. Rodriguez-Valenzuela was accused of supplying one pound of methamphetamine to a Tucson-area drug dealer on three separate occasions between February and March of 2018.
Arizona authorities seek suspect who stole vehicle with kids
Authorities in Yavapai County are trying to find a man accused of stealing a vehicle that had two young children inside. County Sheriff’s deputies say the suspect late abandoned the vehicle with the kids still inside and they were returned unharmed to their mother. The incident occurred Friday and ended when 23-year-old Dylon Horne crashed into a pickup truck and then allegedly stole the victim’s cellphone and credit card. Officials say there is a $500 reward for Horne’s arrest. They say Horne is facing charges of kidnapping, theft, unlawful use of a means of transportation, endangerment, criminal damage and fraud.
Water flows to resume Tuesday after $6M in CAP canal repairs
PHOENIX (AP) — After six weeks of having parts of the Central Arizona Project canal dry in order to do $6 million in repairs, Colorado River water will be flowing again this week. The Arizona Republic reports that repairs were done to the canal where it tunnels beneath the Salt River in north Mesa. Water was still delivered to customers west of that point, but about 75% of CAP water is normally delivered beyond there. Several cities, tribes and irrigation districts rely on CAP water deliveries to supplement water supplies they get from the Salt and Verde rivers and from groundwater pumping.
Opening of new Phoenix freeway nears; celebration scheduled
PHOENIX (AP) — Travels will soon have a new route to traverse metro Phoenix with the opening of an east-west freeway that will skirt the often-congested section of Interstate 10 through downtown Phoenix. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and other government officials will gather Wednesday at new bridges over the Salt River to celebrate the imminent opening of the 22-mile South Mountain Freeway. The new South Mountain is part of the Loop 202 freeway already ringing much of the urban area and will provide a new connection between the Loop 202 Santan Freeway in Chandler and Intestate 10 in southwest Phoenix. An Arizona Department of Transportation spokesman says the exact day and time the freeway will open hadn't yet been set.
Plane wreckage, body found in rural eastern Yavapai County
CAMP VERDE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a plane crash discovered when a rancher found wreckage in a rural area of eastern Yavapai County. The Sheriff's Office says a rancher on Friday reported finding the wreckage of a single-engine plane and a body at the crash site southeast of the junction of Interstate 17 and State Route 169. The remains weren't immediately identified but the Sheriff's Office said the rancher described the crash wreckage as apparently a “couple of days old." No additional information was immediately available about the plane, its point of departure or its planned destination. The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.
Pima County official: Federal grant adds to pension burden
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Pima County's manager says a federal grant for border security costs is contributing to the county's excess pension obligation costs. The Arizona Daily Star reports that a county analysis found that Sheriff’s Department employees are boosting their pensions by working more overtime before they retire. The overtime is funded by the grant but the pension is paid by the county. County Manager Chuck Huckleberry said the Operation Stonegarden grant program is a “financial detriment to local taxpayers” and he says the county shouldn’t participate in the future without the federal government making changes. County Supervisors are split on Stonegarden while Sheriff Mark Napier defends continued participation.
Starbucks apologizes to deputies who weren't served at store
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Starbucks apologized to two sheriff's deputies in California and said it would carry out an internal investigation after complaints by the sheriff that the coffee retailer’s employees refused to serve the officers, the Los Angeles Times reported. The alleged mistreatment of the Riverside County sheriff's deputies took place Thursday at a Starbucks near the campus of the University of California, Riverside. The officers, who were in uniform, stood at the counter for about five minutes without being served and eventually decided to leave, according to statements from Starbucks and social media posts by Sheriff Chad Bianco.