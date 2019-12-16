Lawsuit is filed after city of Hogansville fines Meriwether Water and Sewage Authority for high chemical levels in water

MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Unusually high levels of chemicals that were found in the water streams called for the city of Hogansville to fine Meriwether Water and Sewage Authority up to 120,000 dollars and Meriwether County is still expecting more in fines. The fines were charged for the waste stream exceeding the amounts of ammonia, nitrogen, and phosphorus that were allowed to be present in the water.
David A. Milliron, Hogansville City Manager, states that Meriwether County is in direct violation of the amounts of chemicals allowed in the water stream. Due to this violation, the city of Hogansville has also filed a lawsuit against Meriwether Water and Sewage Authority. The lawsuit was filed on Dec. 6, 2019.
In a statement from the City of Hogansville v. Meriwether County Water & Sewerage Authority, it says:
“The Meriwether County Water and Sewerage Authority entered into two Intergovernmental Agreements with the City of Hogansville on August 15, 2011 that allow the MCWSA to operate a sewerage system in both Meriwether County and Troup County by collecting wastewater within its jurisdiction and discharging it into the City of Hogansville’s wastewater treatment facilities for treatment. Both agreements require the MCWSA pre-treat its discharge into Hogansville’s wastewater treatment facilities, so its sewerage meets certain minimum standards determined by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Georgia Environmental Protection Division, ordinances in Hogansville and in Meriwether County, and the contract language. For years, the MCWSA has failed to pre-treat any of its waste, and therefore violated the two agreements".
City Manager, David A. Milliron, and the city of Hogansville "consider this lawsuit a last resort to gain compliance with the two contracts that will allow it to open and operate the new wastewater treatment facility for the benefit of all citizens and industry served by the facility.”
Starting next year, the treated waste water will be pushed through a stream or creek. The waste water will have to be cleaner than the water that is in the natural spring creek to show improved results in the levels of chemicals in the water.
