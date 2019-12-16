Lawsuit is filed after city of Hogansville fines Meriwether Water and Sewage Authority for high chemical levels in water

“The Meriwether County Water and Sewerage Authority entered into two Intergovernmental Agreements with the City of Hogansville on August 15, 2011 that allow the MCWSA to operate a sewerage system in both Meriwether County and Troup County by collecting wastewater within its jurisdiction and discharging it into the City of Hogansville’s wastewater treatment facilities for treatment. Both agreements require the MCWSA pre-treat its discharge into Hogansville’s wastewater treatment facilities, so its sewerage meets certain minimum standards determined by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Georgia Environmental Protection Division, ordinances in Hogansville and in Meriwether County, and the contract language. For years, the MCWSA has failed to pre-treat any of its waste, and therefore violated the two agreements".