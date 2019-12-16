Mayor Skip Henderson will present the Kiwanis Club of Columbus a proclamation on Dec. 17

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Mayor Skip Henderson is set to present the Kiwanis Club of Columbus a proclamation to commemorate 100 years of service to the children in our community. The proclamation will be presented just prior to the Kiwanis Club of Columbus weekly meeting.
Kiwanis is known for its dedication to serving children in our local community and around the world. The well-being and the education of children is the primary focus of Kiwanis Club of Columbus.
The proclamation will take place this Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 11:45 a.m. The location of the event is being held at Chattahoochee River Club, 1100 Bay Avenue, Columbus Ga.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.