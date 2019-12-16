Severe Weather Possible Monday Overnight

Rain and any severe storms should come to an end by late morning Tuesday and temperatures will drop throughout the day tomorrow as the cold front slides through. Temperatures will fall to at or near freezing Wednesday through Friday morning, so make any cold weather preps before heading to bed in the coming nights. Weather becomes dry and quiet again past Tuesday with sunny skies dominating, though a few more clouds in the mix by Friday. Seeing some hints of rain in the forecast again by Saturday, with weather gradually turning much warmer as we inch closer to the Christmas holidays.