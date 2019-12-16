Severe Weather Possible Monday Overnight

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tranquil weather for most of Monday, but the ingredients will come together in the atmosphere overnight to support some strong to severe storms. Before any stormy weather arrives, Monday will feature mostly cloudy skies and a surge of southerly winds ushering in warmer and more humid air into the Valley, helping to boost highs into the low 70s this afternoon.
A strong cold front headed toward the Deep South though will be the impetus for the severe weather threat overnight into early Tuesday morning. Though the better risk for seeing severe weather will be well west of us, the incoming storm system has the potential to bring some damaging wind gusts and a couple of isolated tornadoes to our area likely between 2AM – 9AM ET. East Alabama stands a slightly better chance to see severe weather, but West Georgia counties should stay alert, too.
Rain and any severe storms should come to an end by late morning Tuesday and temperatures will drop throughout the day tomorrow as the cold front slides through. Temperatures will fall to at or near freezing Wednesday through Friday morning, so make any cold weather preps before heading to bed in the coming nights. Weather becomes dry and quiet again past Tuesday with sunny skies dominating, though a few more clouds in the mix by Friday. Seeing some hints of rain in the forecast again by Saturday, with weather gradually turning much warmer as we inch closer to the Christmas holidays.
