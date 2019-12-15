Storms on the Horizon

Though the highest risk for severe storms looks to mainly be west of us, East Alabama and West Georgia can expect some strong storms embedded within the incoming batch of rain between roughly 2AM ET to 10AM ET Monday. We could see some storms produce damaging wind gusts and can’t rule out a brief spin-up tornado. Make sure you have the WTVM Weather app handy! Once the rain clears out Tuesday afternoon, colder and drier air will move in, ushering in a chilly yet sunny middle of the week with freezing temperatures possible by Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Another rainmaker heads our way by the weekend with temperatures looking milder in general for the latter half of the week.