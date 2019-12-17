Authorities prevent shooting with special operation in Lee County, Ala.

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said a tip helped stop a potential shooting.
On Dec. 13, Lee County investigators received a tip that suggested a homicide was going to possibly take place at the Rhythm and Blues Club located on U.S. Highway 29 in Beulah.
On Sunday, investigators and patrol deputies across Alabama patrolled the area to detour any criminal activity. Four people were arrested on illegal gun charges in the special operation. More charges are pending in the investigation.
