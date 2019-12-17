City of Lagrange releases holiday garbage/recycling changes

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city of LaGrange will be closed for business Tuesday, Dec. 24 and Wednesday Dec. 25 for holiday hours.
Garbage and recycling will run on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, until noon. Please leave bins out on Monday evening in order for city crews to finish their routes first thing Tuesday morning and return home to their families for the holiday.
Garbage and recycling will not run on Wednesday, Dec. 25. The garbage and recycling runs will be pushed back to the next day.
The city of Lagrange’s garbage and recycling routes will also not run on Wednesday, January 1st. All pickup will be pushed back to the next day as well.
The City of LaGrange will place several extra garbage bins throughout the community to help with overflow trash during the holiday season.
The bins will be available December 23rd through December 31st at the following locations:
- LaGrange Fire Station, 1212 Hogansville Road
- Hollis Hand School, 641 Country Club Road
- Granger Park Track parking lot
- Brenda Boulevard/Kings Park Lane
- Colquitt Street/McGregor Street
- Daniel Street/Dix Street
The city of Lagrange police and fire stations will remain open.
For any questions, contact Katie Mercer Van Schoor, City of LaGrange Marketing/Communications Manager, at (706) 883-2055.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.