Columbus community reacts to former mayor’s controversial tweet on her Senate run

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Former Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson received criticism after using a doctored campaign headline that appeared to be from the Huffington Post.
“The Huffington Post says that nothing in her email, or in her website that she copied, none of those people or any of those quotes were in their article,” Alton Russell, Muscogee County Republicans chairman.
He was referring to a tweet posted by U.S. Senate Candidate Teresa Tomlinson last week. Tomlinson was called out by Huffington Posts’ Washington Bureau chief in a tweet that said the headline in the twitter post “Georgia is in play and Teresa is poised to win it” is not theirs and neither is the quote.
“The post is a pretty liberal newspaper. For them to call Teresa Tomlinson out is very very powerful,” Russell said.
Tomlinson admitted that this is not the Huffington Post’s headline and explained in a later tweet that the post contained parts of their article. She also said a media’s logo should not be used with quoted excerpts.
The Muscogee County Democratic Party still supports Tomlinson and any of their other “highly qualified” Democrats, according to Laura Walker, Muscogee County Democratic Party chair. They did not comment on the tweets directly.
See the full statement from Walker below:
A Columbus State University political science professor said it’s too early to know whether or not this mishap will affect her campaign.
"Happening closer to the election, I think that it would hurt her more because certainly her opponent, Senator Perdue, would point this out and says she’s being dishonest. Honestly, 11 months before an election, I would predict that this goes away,” said Nathan Combes, assistant professor of Political Science at Columbus State University.
