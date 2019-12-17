Father figures read to students at Downtown Elementary Magnet Academy for ‘Super Dad Day’

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Father figures from across the Chattahoochee Valley made their way to Downtown Elementary Magnet Academy on Monday to read to students for Christmas.
Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson and the city manager were among the men who read to the students.
“A lot of our children in our community don’t always see positive role models,” said Instructional Coach Kimberly Wiggins. “So, I asked that several people come out. I asked City Manager Isaiah Hughley and I asked even the mayor, Skip Henderson, to come out and they said yes. And I’m just so happy and proud that these children will be able to see positive male role models.”
Members of the Columbus Lions, the CVCC basketball team and head coach, member of Omega Psi Phi and Kappa Alpha fraternities, and the Columbus Police Department also participated.
The school plans to make this a yearly event.
