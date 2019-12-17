FCC working to create 3-digit suicide prevention hotline; local mother reacts

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Suicide impacts more people than you may think each and every day.
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is working to create a new hotline to help save lives.
According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, on average, almost 130 people commit suicide every day.
The FCC is in the process of establishing 988 as the new mental health and suicide prevention hotline. They said with 911 ingrained in people’s minds like it is, the hope is the community will have this number at the forefront of their minds and ready to use if need be.
“So, it’s been a little over three years ago," Donna Faircloth said. "August of 2016 when I lost my son to suicide---Joel Spencer.”
Faircloth said she never knew the struggles her son was battling when he committed suicide. Now, she is an advocate for mental health awareness and suicide prevention.
“So many people who haven’t been touched by it, think they can’t be touched by it, Faircloth said.
“We recognize at the FCC that suicide is at historic levels, the highest levels since World War II with 47,000 Americans committing suicide in 2017 and 1.4 million Americans more making an attempt,” Ajit Pai said.
The FCC chairman is talking about the process of creating 988 a three-digit mental health and suicide prevention hotline.
“988 could be a way of matching people who need help, with the people who can provide it,” Pai said.
“Three numbers, that’s all you have to set to memory," Faircloth said.
988 would direct all calls to one of the already existing 163 crisis centers across America. Calls currently come from the hotline you may know as 800-273-TALK.
Faircloth said many times those with suicidal thoughts don’t want to talk to people they know.
“They don’t feel comfortable going in to talk to someone," she said. “And a lot of people do try to keep it from their families. Someone that’s in a crisis at the time, I think it’s going to be very helpful to just have to remember three numbers to get help."
988 is not active just yet. For now, you can still call 800-273-TALK.
News Leader 9 will continue to follow the process and bring updates as this new hotline gets closer to implementation.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.