Georgia lawmakers looking to require all passengers to wear seat belts in 2020

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia lawmakers are looking at requiring every passenger in a car to make sure they are buckled up and wearing seat belts in 2020.
Sergeant Craig Singletary with Georgia State Patrol says passengers in the backseat are facing the same risks as passengers sitting in front seats in an accident. He says the open space in the backseat also increases the chances for ejection.
To reduce these risks in an accident, Georgia state patrol and Georgia lawmakers are looking to enforce laws on wearing seat belts. Starting in the new year, riding in the back seat of a car without buckling up could get violators a ticket.
Alabama has already passed this law and Georgia will most likely be passing this law in the next coming year.
