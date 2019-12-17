Jabil: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) _ Jabil Inc. (JBL) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $40.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the St Petersburg, Florida-based company said it had profit of 26 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were $1.05 per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 94 cents per share.
The electronics manufacturer posted revenue of $7.51 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.96 billion.
For the current quarter ending in March, Jabil expects its per-share earnings to range from 62 cents to 82 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $6 billion to $6.7 billion for the fiscal second quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $6.18 billion.
Jabil expects full-year earnings to be $3.60 per share, with revenue expected to be $26.7 billion.
Jabil shares have risen 64% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 27%. The stock has climbed 86% in the last 12 months.
