Judge orders mental evaluation for suspect accused of wielding knife in Columbus Walmart

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - During this busy holiday season, Columbus shoppers had more to worry about than just their wallets.
It was a scary Saturday afternoon for shoppers and residents in North Columbus when a man with a knife entered the Walmart on Whittlesey Boulevard.
23-year-old Leo Segura appeared in Recorder’s Court on Monday. Some of Segura’s charges include six counts of aggravated knife assault, obstruction of an officer, and terrorist threats.
Columbus police said the suspect ran out of Walmart where two lawfully armed citizens pointed their weapons his way. Segura continued running to Olive Garden across the street, where an officer pointed a pistol at him and demanded he drop his weapon.
The judge wants to have Segura examined for mental illness prior to making a decision on his bond. In court, Segura’s mother, Jilda Segura, pled that her son is mentally ill and has Schizophrenia.
“I am trying to be honest, he really needs help because right now, it’s a knife, maybe later it’s a gun,” she said.
She also claims her son is depressed and suicidal. “Three times in one month: overdoses, he tried a shot, and he jumped into one car.”
According to Segura’s mother, this is not his first time in jail. In fact, he was released three weeks ago. His mother said he has been in and out of jail for quite some time now.
Segura will move on to superior court once his mental illness examination is complete.
