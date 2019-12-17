Miss Georgia wins big during Miss America preliminaries

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTVM) - The preliminary rounds for the Miss America 2020 competition have concluded and the young woman representing the Peach State won big.
During the first night of the preliminary rounds at Mohegan Sun Earth Expo & Convention Center in Connecticut, Miss Georgia Victoria Hill was named the overall talent winner.
Hill was awarded a $2,000 scholarship for her talent win.
The preliminary rounds concluded on Monday, Dec. 16 with Hill being named the on-stage question winner. She will receive a $1,000 scholarship for this win.
The Miss America 2020 Competition will take place Thursday, Dec. 19 at 8:00 p.m. EST.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.