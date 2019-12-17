MLK Elementary School student surprised as soldier brother comes home to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus elementary school student received an amazing surprise while telling his class about his brother who serves in the military.
Justin Carter was telling Mrs. Alexander’s class at Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary School in Columbus about his older brother, Riccarlos Carter II, when his brother walked into the classroom.
Riccarlos had been serving a deployment in Kuwait for a year when he returned home to surprise his little brother.
The video shows Justin at a loss for words as his brother walks into the room and calls out, “Hey, Justin!” Justin runs up to his brother and jumps in his arms.
Welcome home, soldier!
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.